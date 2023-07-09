NEWS

Most Expensive Signings At The Age Of 18

Real Madrid spent €30 million on signing Arda Guler from Fenerbahce making him the most expensive signing at the age of 19. Arda Guler has garnered lots of Interests from top european clubs including Barcelona. However, the 18 year old chose to join Real Madrid and believes they are the best team in the world. Barcelona were close reaching an agreement with Arda Guler but the los Blancos offered the turkish international an improved offer to counter Barcelona’s offer. The Catalan club left the race for Arda Guler as they are in no financial position to enter a bidding war with Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich spent €20 million on signing Tel from Rennes. The youngster was highly impressive in performance during his time at Rennes but has failed to establish himself as a starter since joining Bayern Munich.

Athletico Paranaense spent €5 million on signing Vitor Roque from Cruzeiro. He has established himself as one of the most promising youngsters in football. Barcelona have reportedly secured the signing of Roque from Athletico Paranaense for a fee of €60 million. He has netted 8 goals in 15 games for Athletico Paranaense so far in 2023.

