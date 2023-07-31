Most African Nations Had Their Independence Less Than 100 Years Ago, Nigeria Is Just 63, We are still Budding – Dr. Sanwo Olatunji

In a recent appearance on NTA, Dr. Sanwo Olatunji David, the National Coordinator of the West African Civil Society Forum, highlighted the fact that many African nations are still relatively young, having gained their independence less than 100 years ago. Surprisingly, Nigeria, one of the prominent countries in the region, is just 63 years old.

Dr. Olatunji emphasized that democracy remains the most effective form of participatory government, but the continent’s young democracies need time to mature and be tested. He also pointed out that external forces from various developed nations, including the influence of Arab and Russian powers, have been causing instability and crises in African nations.

With a call for patience and the development of strong democratic systems, Dr. Olatunji cited the 2020 presidential election in the United States as an example of a working system where the rule of law prevails.

He said: “Democracy remains the best form of participatory government. The reason we are still having bad governance is because our democracy is yet to be tested and tried and we need to be patient. Unfortunately, other external forces are always instigating violence and crisis in the boarding African nations.

“Most African Nations had their democracy less than 100 years ago, Nigeria is just 63 not up to 70, we are still boarding. The influence of the Arabs, Russia, and several other developed nations trying to force a little child in a way that Is not mature. That is what is behind all these coups that we are talking about. Democracy strives for the rule of law, it strives when you can approach the court and get good judgment. Africa must try to develop a system. A good example is the 2020 presidential election in the United States of America, because they have a working system, the plans of Donald Trump could not work.”

