Morning Foods You Should Eat Regularly During Rainy Season

The rainy season is a great time to enjoy the beauty of Mother Nature in all its glory. With the rains comes the immense feeling of freshness as the greenery around you blossoms and the air gets filled with its delightful aromas. But apart from this, there are several health benefits of eating right during the rainy season. Consuming specific morning foods can help in boosting your immunity, nourishing your body, and helping you combat the common cold and other illnesses.

When it comes to morning meals in any season, typically breakfast foods, they should be nutritious and specially crafted to give your body the much-needed energy to carry on through the day. Here’s a look at some morning foods you should be eating regularly during the rainy season.

1. Green Leafy Vegetables

Adding healthy green leafy vegetables to your morning meal is one of the best ways to start off your day healthily. Especially during the monsoons, they are nutrient-packed powerhouses full of essential minerals, vitamins, and other compounds. Spinach, methi, kale, watercress, fenugreek, etc. should be a part of your regular morning meal. Adding these to your omelet or sandwich with some olive oil makes a super nutritious and delicious start to your day. Not only are they an immunity booster, but also helps in reducing inflammation, counteracting cell damage, and helping regulate blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

2. Sprouts

According to webmd, Sprouts along with providing immense nutrition to the body, helps in improving digestion by providing dietary fibers to the body. During raining season, when our immunity level drops, the right amount of fibers in our morning meal can be super beneficial. Having some mung bean, chickpea, alfalfa, broccoli, and onion sprouts in your breakfast helps your body digest other food items better, detoxifies the body, and helps maintain a healthy gut flora. Sprouts can be added to a variety of dishes like salads, sandwiches, wraps, and even savoury pancakes for the perfect nutritious breakfast.

3. Yoghurt

No matter which season it is, consuming healthy yoghurt should be a part of your daily breakfast routine. Yoghurt is not only delicious, but packs ample nutrition like proteins, calcium and probiotic that helps kill harmful bacteria and promote good intestinal health. During the monsoons, the probiotics present in plain yoghurt helps boosts immunity and fights off common viruses and ailments. Top up your morning oats, parathas, paranthas, or kheer with some yoghurt or have it plain for an easy, filling, and healthy breakfast.

4. Fruits

Fruits are a powerhouse of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, dietary fibers, and other essential compounds that help the body immensely. During the rainy season, fill up your breakfast plate with nutritious and seasonal fruits like guavas, oranges, kiwis, and apples. Having seasonal fruits after soaking them in water overnight helps boost immunity and improves digestive health. Having some fruit salad or a smoothie with yogurt and oats is one of the healthiest ways to start the day off.

5. Indian Spices

Indian spices are widely known for their large combination of health benefits. Using regional Indian spices like dhaniya powder, black pepper, turmeric, haldi, and cumin seeds as a part of morning meals helps promote digestion and increases gastrointestinal activity due to its rich content of minerals, proteins, and fatty acids. You can include these spices to your daily omelette or add them to your parathas, salads, or your morning smoothie for a boost in flavour and nutrition.

6. Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds offer a blend of nutrients like healthy fats, proteins, magnesium, and other essential minerals. Nuts like almonds, walnuts, pistachios are loaded with antioxidants that help in reducing cell damage and strengthen the body’s immune system. Seeds like pumpkin, flax, hemp, and sunflower offer good doses of anti-inflammatory fatty acids and dietary fibers that further help boost immunity. Add some nuts and seeds in your morning bowl of porridge or as toppings to your smoothies, pancakes, and parathas to get maximum benefit.

7. Oats

Oats are naturally high in fibre and proteins and low in calories making them an ideal breakfast food for weight loss and gaining strength. Oats are extremely versatile and can be cooked in a variety of ways like upma, porridge, and even smoothies. During the rainy season, having some hot oats porridge in the morning helps reduce inflammation and contains anti-microbial properties to fight common ailments. Add some fruits or nuts to it to make your morning meal complete.

These morning foods are some of the best foods that one should include in their diets during the monsoon and even during other seasons for maximum benefit and health. Eating these foods in moderation and having some exercise can help you remain healthy and happy throughout the season.

