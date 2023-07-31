“More Than 80% Of The Yorubas Didn’t Vote For Tinubu, Including The Afenifere” – APC Support Group

The Confederation of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Support Group held a press conference in Kaduna, where they made a startling claim about the last presidential election. According to the group’s Director-General, Muhammad Kialani, more than 80% of Yorubas did not vote for President Tinubu during the February 25 election, even the influential Afenifere group.

The press briefing was organized in response to the criticism by the Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, His Eminence, Cardinal John Onaiyekan. The Archbishop had questioned Tinubu’s presidency, stating that he isn’t officially the president until The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal confirms it.

During the conference, the APC Support Group expressed disappointment in some prominent Yoruba figures like Pastor Tunde Bakare and Chief Bode George, who openly voiced their rejection of President Tinubu during the election.

The group emphasized their role in bringing President Tinubu to power despite the reported lack of support from a significant portion of the Yoruba community, including the Afenifere.

The group said, “We thought this man is a Yoruba man and our President, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, is a Yoruba man but he is castigating him. During the election, more than 80% of the Yorubas didn’t vote for him, including the Afenifere.

“The likes of Pastor Tunde Bakare, Chief Bode George and the rest of them. They said that they don’t want him. We brought this president.

“Nobody can remove him. Only God can remove him. We have voted. Nigerians have spoken on the 25th of February, 2023.

“We are calling on all Nigerians not to support this move.”

