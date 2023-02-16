More Than 5 APC Cabals Who Supported A Northerner Were Disappointed To See BAT As A Candidate—Frank

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Nigerian Tribune reports, it was reported that the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Thursday accused the party of fueling agitations and riots over the scarcity of new Naira notes to heat up the polity, make the country insecure, and cause an election postponement.

According to reports, Timi Frank disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Abuja, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari should resist bowing to the pressure insinuated by some cabals in the APC so as to ensure a shift in the upcoming general election.

According to one of his statements, Timi Frank also said that “APC has chosen to retain power through crooked means by instigating unrest in the country.” “This is because some chieftains in the party are not happy that the presidential candidate ticket was not given to their preferred choice of candidate.”

“More than five APC Cabals who supported a northerner were disappointed to see Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the candidate or the party flagbearer.”

“This is the reason why all of them have conspired to frustrate the ongoing efforts to ensure the successful conduct of the forthcoming general election.” He said

