More Individuals Who Hold A Closer Connection With Obi Will End Up Betraying Him – Akin Osuntokun

A few hours ago, prominent Southwest politician, and Labour Party chieftain, Balogun Akin Osuntokun took to social media to urge supporters of Peter Gregory Obi, not to be surprised when certain individuals in the camp of the party’s presidential flag bearer begin to show their true colors by betraying him.

In a series of terse tweets posted on his Twitter handle, Osuntokun, who was the Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council in the run-up to the February 25 polls, stated that while it’s not a surprise that a supposed ally of Obi (name withheld) has begun to show his true colors recently, the Labour Party flag bearer, however, has remained the beacon that has and is still attracting people to himself.

Going further, the LP Chieftain explained that these individuals were attracted to Obi for the personal gratification his potential election as president could offer to them.

Concluding his tweet, Osuntokun warned that it is inevitable that there would be more betrayals from Obi’s closest allies.

He wrote; “It’s inevitable that more individuals who hold a closer connection to him will end up betraying.”

You can read his full tweet below:

FranklySpeaking123 (

)