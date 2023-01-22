This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

More elder statesmen will endorse Obi, LP boasts

Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, has bragged that Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential nominee, will have more support from Nigeria’s statesmen and women.

Obi’s campaign for president, according to Yunusa, is a national endeavor rather than a personal one.

The LP presidential candidate was accused of working with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress in remarks attributed to Senate Whip, Senator Orji Kalu, on Saturday, according to a representative for the campaign.

When asked whether the LP presidential candidate would get more endorsements from relevant figures in the country’s polity, Tanko said, “It’s true that the fight to rescue Nigeria from its current predicament is a group effort rather than a personal one as of right now. Each state is therefore required to contribute to this effort,”.

He continued by emphasizing that Peter Obi was working for the Nigerian people and had committed to alter the country’s narrative from one of consumption to one of productivity.

Content created and supplied by: MichaelNews1

News )

