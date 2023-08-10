More Coups Will Happen If Tinubu Doesn’t Do Anything About Niger And It Won’t Be Good For Us- Adeniyi

Professor Abiodun Adeniyi has expressed his endorsement of the sanctions imposed on Niger by both ECOWAS and Nigeria following the military coup that seized control of the nation. During an interview on Arise TV, Professor Abiodun Adeniyi referred to President Tinubu’s commitment to promoting democracy within the West African region after assuming office. He emphasized that President Tinubu’s dedication to upholding democratic principles extends beyond Nigeria’s borders, prompting him to take a stand against the military’s overthrow of a civilian government in a neighboring country.

In his remarks on Arise TV, Professor Abiodun Adeniyi recounted President Tinubu’s resolute declaration regarding the advancement of democracy in the subregion, both during his presidency and at the African Union. Given the abrupt occurrence of a coup, Professor Adeniyi argued that President Tinubu is compelled to maintain the momentum of his previous statements and uphold his administration’s strong stance against coups.

Professor Adeniyi further explained that the actions undertaken by ECOWAS do not entail an imminent military intervention in Niger. Instead, he interpreted them as a display of diplomatic strength, a tactic commonly referred to as “gumbo diplomacy,” which remains within the boundaries of legitimate international relations. Professor Adeniyi underscored that if President Tinubu fails to address the situation in Niger, it could potentially pave the way for further coup attempts, thus highlighting the necessity of taking preventive measures to preserve stability in the region.

He said: “I don’t see that happening, they are simply just muscle flexing, simply gumbo diplomacy which is legitimate in international relations. Now if Tinubu doesn’t do anything about Niger, more coups will happen and it’s not good for us.”

