“Months after the election and swearing in but we still Don’t know who will be the president – Bishop Kukah

Nigerian Bishop Kukah, a well-known religious leader and social critic, has voiced his concern for democracy in his nation. He emphasized that it is still unknown how well the country is performing under democratic rule and cited the ongoing election lawsuits as a major indicator of the challenges.

In his discussion of completed elections with a declared and sworn-in winner, Bishop Kukah focused on the current legal battles that question the validity of these results. In his own words, he said: “It shows how backward we are as a democracy that elections have been finished for months, winners are sworn in, and yet we still await court rulings to determine the true winner.”

Election legitimacy and efficacy have been questioned in the wake of protracted legal battles. It undermines the public’s faith in the political system and casts doubt on the accuracy of election results. The failure to swiftly resolve election disputes has a direct influence on the stability of Nigeria’s democracy and the growth of the country.

The remarks made by Bishop Kukah emphasized the urgent necessity for judicial system reform and election reform. If democratic ideals are to be preserved, the will of the people is to be accurately expressed, and a sense of legitimacy in government is to be developed, election matters must be decided expeditiously.

To ensure the prompt resolution of election disputes and sustain the ideals of transparency, fairness, and accountability in its electoral system, Nigeria must implement extensive reforms. Nigeria won’t be able to safely declare progress toward a healthy democracy until then.

