“Months after election and swearing in but we still Don’t know who will be the president – Kukah

Bishop Kukah, a prominent Nigerian religious leader and social commentator, recently raised concerns about the state of democracy in Nigeria. He emphasized that the country’s progress in democratic governance remains uncertain, citing the unresolved election cases as a significant indicator of the challenges faced.

Referring to the issue of concluded elections with a declared and sworn-in winner, Bishop Kukah highlighted the lingering court cases that challenge the legitimacy of these outcomes. In his own words, he stated,

“The fact that for months now elections have been concluded, winners sworn in, and yet we still await court rulings to determine the true winner shows how backwards we are in democracy.”

The presence of protracted legal battles following elections raises questions about the effectiveness and efficiency of the electoral process. It undermines public trust in the electoral system and casts doubt on the credibility of election results. The inability to swiftly resolve election disputes has a direct impact on the stability of Nigeria’s democracy and impedes the country’s progress.

Bishop Kukah’s remarks shed light on the urgent need for electoral reforms and a more efficient judicial system. Timely resolution of election cases is essential for upholding the principles of democracy, ensuring the will of the people is accurately reflected, and fostering a sense of legitimacy in governance.

In conclusion, Nigeria must undertake comprehensive reforms to ensure swift resolution of election disputes and uphold the principles of transparency, fairness, and accountability in its electoral system. Only then can Nigeria confidently claim progress in its journey towards a thriving democracy.

