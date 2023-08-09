Money has been sent to senators to enjoy their recess – Akpabio Says In Trending Video

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said money has been sent to senators accounts to enjoy their recess in a video trending on social media.

The Nigerian Senate embarked on recess on Monday after the completion of ministerial screening.

While speaking on the Senate floor before closing the plenary session, Akpabio said money has been sent to the lawmakers to enjoy their holidays.

He said, “In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the clerk of the National Assembly.”

However, the Senate President quickly recanted the statement after a short silence. The expression on his face showed that the Senate President wasn’t aware that he was on live TV before making the statement.

He later said, “In order to allow you to enjoy your holidays, the Senate President has sent prayers to your mailbox.”

However, many Nigerians on social media have reacted to the development. See some reactions below.

Watch the video here.

OfficialReporter (

)