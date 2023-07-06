Money Alone Can’t Keep A Woman, You’ve To Satisfy Her S€xually & Don’t Be A 1 Minute Man” Dayo Amusa

Dayo Amusa, a popular Yoruba movie actress, took to Instagram to provide relationship advice for men seeking to maintain a healthy connection with their partners. She emphasized that solely spending money on a woman is insufficient to sustain a relationship.

Amusa highlighted the importance of fulfilling a woman’s s€xual needs in addition to providing financial support in order to keep her engaged in the relationship. Furthermore, she advised men not to be quick to finish during intimate moments with their spouses, suggesting that those experiencing difficulties should consider seeking medical advice.

In her video statement, she stated, “Money alone cannot retain a woman. It is essential to satisfy her s€xually and avoid being a premature ejaculator. There is no need to feel embarrassed; if you encounter s€xual problems, consult a medical professional for effective solutions.”

The actress has gained considerable recognition and a dedicated following on social media due to her talent and notable roles in movies, contributing to her increasing fame.

