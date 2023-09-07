Momodu Lost his unit, ward and local government to APC during the presidential election – Onwordi

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party PDP in Delta State, Mr James Endurance Onwordi, known as Ibori Ubulu has disclosed that Director of Strategic Communications for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu lost his unit, ward, and local government to the APC in the last presidential election.

According to the Vanguard paper, Onwordi made this statement in reaction to Dele Momodu’s statement where he said that if he had the power, he would have fired Nyesom Wike from the PDP. Onwordi described Dele Momodu as a man who has no electoral value.

According to Onwordi, Dele Momodu only joined the PDP some few months ago and he has brought nothing to the party. Onwordi said “His opinion is not needed in the party because he is not a true member of PDP considering how ineffective he has been to PDP.” Onwordi also noted that Dele Momodu had contested in the presidential election and failed woefully.

