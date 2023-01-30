Moments supporters Welcome Peter Obi In Jigawa For His Campaign Rally

With about 25 days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after Muhammadu buhari’s tenure, the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi took his campaign train to Jigawa state.

It would be recalled that the former Anambra state governor has been touring across the country and soliciting for votes ahead of February 25th presidential election.

It would also be recalled that Mr Peter Obi is contesting the forthcoming presidential election against 17 other candidates. Some of the major presidential candidates include Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party.

While in Jigawa state today, Mammoth Crowd trooped to welcome him before they headed to the stadium for the rally. At the rally, Obi promised to run an inclusive government.

You can watch the clip after the cut.

Content created and supplied by: Enecheojo (via 50minds

News )

#Moments #supporters #Peter #Obi #Jigawa #Campaign #RallyMoments supporters Welcome Peter Obi In Jigawa For His Campaign Rally Publish on 2023-01-30 18:51:41