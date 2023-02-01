Moments Sokoto Residents Chants Sai Obi After He Stormed The State For Campaign Rally

With less than 24 days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu buhari, the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi took his team to Sokoto state today in continuation of his political engagement.

It would be recalled that the former Anambra state recently visited Maiduguri as well as Jigawa state. He was received with open arms in those states he visited.

While in Sokoto state, Mr Peter Obi Visited the Sultan of Sokoto State where he solicited for his support. Shortly after his meeting with the Sultan of Sokoto, Obi and his team proceeded to the stadium for the rally.

Meanwhile after he arrived at the stadium, there was excitement among the residents as they were heard chanting “Sai Obi”.

Content created and supplied by: Enecheojo (via 50minds

News )

