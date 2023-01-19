NEWS

Moments Senate President Ahmad Lawan Calls Tinubu’s Wife First Lady In Waiting

With few weeks before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will oversee the affairs of the country, current president of the senate, Ahmad Lawan has already declared the wife of the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu as first Lady in waiting. 

It would be recalled that four major candidates include Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party, and Mr Peter Obi of labour party are expected to battle for the country’s number one political position. 

Senator Lawan while discharging his role in the recent sitting of the house, described Remi Tinubu as first Lady in waiting. 

He said “please let us allow distinguish senator Remi Tinubu, the first Lady in waiting to speak ” Senate President Ahmad Lawan said.

