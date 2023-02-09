Moments Mammoth Crowd Trooped Out To Receive Peter Obi In Abuja For His Campaign Rally

With less than 16 days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi took his campaign train to the Federal Capital on Thursday in continuation of his political engagement.

It would be recalled that the former Anambra state governor has been touring across the country for the past couple of weeks.

As we gradually approach February 25th presidential election, Mr Peter Obi is gradually rounding up his states tour as he arrived Abuja.

Mr Peter Obi was received by Mammoth Crowd of supporters that trooped out in the streets of Abuja to welcome Obi.

Obi later proceed to Area Three Old Parade ground where he held his campaign.

You can watch the clip of the moments Mammoth Crowd Received Peter Obi.

