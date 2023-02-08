NEWS

Moments Mammoth Crowd Received Atiku Abubakar In Bauchi For His Campaign Rally

With about 16 days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to their respective polling units to cast their votes for their preferred candidate ahead of February 25th presidential election, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar took his campaign train to Bauchi state in continuation of his political engagement.

It would be recalled that the former vice president Atiku Abubakar is considered to be among the major candidates that are expected to win the forthcoming election. 

Other front-runners in the election include Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, Mr Peter Obi of labour party, and Former Kano state governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party. 

While in Bauchi state for his campaign rally yesterday, there was Mammoth Crowd of people that turned up for the rally held at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium. 

The crowd were thrilled with campaign sons praising the Peoples Democratic Party. 

