Moments Mammoth Crowd Interrupted Labour Party Chairman With Peter Obi Chants In Kano Today

It is no longer news that the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi took his campaign train to Kano state ahead of February 25th presidential election.

It would be recalled that Kano state is among the top states with the largest voting strength in the country.

However, there has been permutations among politicians and analysts that Labour party will not record crown in their campaign rally in Kano. The party is also predicted to record low votes in next month’s elections.

Meanwhile, country to the permutations, Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi was greeted with mammoth crowd during his rally that was held few hours ago in Kano.

The highlight of the campaign rally in Kano today was the moment Labour party national chairman, Julius Abure was addressing the crowd regarding the plans of Mr Peter Obi if he eventually gets elected. Midway into his speech, the crowd started to chant Obi for about few minutes. It took him some time before he could draw their attention.

