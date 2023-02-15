Moments Mammoth Crowd Heckled PDP National Chairman For Speaking Against Peter Obi In Enugu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than ten days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar took his campaign train to the South-East region.

It would be recalled that the South East region is believed to be the stronghold of Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

It would be also be recalled that Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Tinubu, Mr Peter Obi as well as Rabiu Kwankwaso are considered to be the front-runners in the February 25th presidential election.

Peoples Democratic Party national chairman Iyorchia Ayu was reportedly booed by Mammoth Crowd in Enugu as he was trying to speak against the Presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi.

According to Sun paper, Iyorchia was Interrupted after after he asked the people to ignore the Labour Party as a vote for the LP would be a vote for All Progressives Congress.

“Those who are coming to deceive you to vote for the other party, called Labour Party, they are deceiving you because a vote for Labour Party is a vote for APC.” Sun paper quoted Ayu as saying.

However, the mammoth crowd started to heckle him questioning why he should mention Peter Obi’s Labour Party in that light.

According to Sun paper, there was an attempt by the youth to throw sachet water at him but the scene was prevented following a quick switchover of party flag to the governorship candidate, Mbah.

You can watch the clip after the cut.



