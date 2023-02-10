Moments Mammoth Crowd Chant Obi At Adams Oshiomhole Campaign Rally In Edo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Drama ensued at the ward level campaign rally of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in one of the local government area of Edo state.

It would be recalled that the former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole is seeking to represent his constituency in the next national assembly.

The senatorial election is expected to hold together with the presidential election on February 25th 2023.

It would be recalled that the former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress has been touring across his constituency to campaign for his Senatorial ambition as well as for the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During his recent campaign, a Mammoth Crowd of people could be heard Chanting Obi’s Name in presence of Adams Oshiomhole and his team. The campaign motor of Asiwaju Tinubu and Adams Oshiomhole could be spotted in the midst of people.

The video is currently trending on social media has been attracting mixed reactions from Nigerians.

