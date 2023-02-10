NEWS

Moments Mammoth Crowd Chant Obi At Adams Oshiomhole Campaign Rally In Edo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 320 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Drama ensued at the ward level campaign rally of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in one of the local government area of Edo state.

It would be recalled that the former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole is seeking to represent his constituency in the next national assembly.

The senatorial election is expected to hold together with the presidential election on February 25th 2023.

It would be recalled that the former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress has been touring across his constituency to campaign for his Senatorial ambition as well as for the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During his recent campaign, a Mammoth Crowd of people could be heard Chanting Obi’s Name in presence of Adams Oshiomhole and his team. The campaign motor of Asiwaju Tinubu and Adams Oshiomhole could be spotted in the midst of people. 

The video is currently trending on social media has been attracting mixed reactions from Nigerians.

You can watch the video of the incident after the cut. https://www.facebook.com/100011343297260/posts/pfbid0QbwLq3hscZVsUC1nV8hwz9S2eyM47JgKY6izKxap2DbFajdMYKoY3uk9sodFYJy2l/?app=fbl

Enecheojo (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Osun Tribunal Verdict: Oyetola, APC Cross Appeal

5 mins ago

PDPs Support of the Redesign Policy Shows That They are an Enemy of the People – Wike

12 mins ago

2023: We will lead the Plateau out of poverty and implement inclusive governance – Dakum, Labour Par

12 mins ago

A Party In Tatters Few Days To Voting, The Sign Of Defeat Are All There To See – Keyamo Drags PDP

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button