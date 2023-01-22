Moments Former Gov. Adams Oshiomole Was Seen Drinking Beer After A Campaign Tour In His Ward

Many hours ago, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, the ex-governor of Edo state, went live on his verified social media platform (Facebook page) to upload a video documenting the time he drank beer following a campaign trip in his ward.

Adams Oshiomole, a comrade of mine, remarked, “When I was coming back from a ward campaign visit today, I stopped by to have a good time with some advanced men in the locality.” “I genuinely loved sipping bottles of beer together with the advanced men in my ward’s locality,” the former governor of Edo said.

The former All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader was reminiscing with the men over a beer about how he had improved their neighborhood during his tenure as governor when he chucked back the brew. They said they miss his enormous contributions and hoped he would be elected to the Senate and carry on his wonderful work.

