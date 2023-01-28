Moments Festus Keyamo Said Asiwaju Is 30 Years Older Than Dino Melaye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

There was drama yesterday when the spokesperson of All Progressive Congress presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo admitted that Asiwaju Tinubu is older than Dino Melaye with 30 years.

It would be recalled that there has been controversies regarding the actual age of the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate.

Reacting to the video of Dino Melaye where he mimicked Asiwaju Tinubu, Festus Keyamo said his candidate is Healthier than the former federal lawmaker.

Festus Keyamo said it is wrong for Dino to mock somebody who is 30 years older than him. However, Keyamo Quickly Corrected Himself by saying 20 years.

Hear him “When somebody that was appointed as by a presidential candidate to come on TV to mock an otherwise healthy candidate, don’t forget that the candidate you are mocking is even healthier than yourself. He looks fitter than you. I don’t want to describe how he looks or his physique. But the physique of my candidate look better than your physique and you are falling on stage mimicking an otherwise healthy candidate who is even 30 years. Sorry, 20 or 30 years older than yourself. And a vice presidential candidate was there laughing with his 32 teeth showing.”



