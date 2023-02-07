This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Moments Adams Oshiomhole Was Prevented From Speaking On Behalf Of Asiwaju Tinubu

There was drama at an event that was organized by the Nigerian Labour union as the former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Adams Oshiomhole was prevented from speaking on behalf of Asiwaju Tinubu

It would be recalled that Asiwaju Tinubu is among the front-runners in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election which is scheduled to hold on 25th February 2023.

The former NLC president was called upon to deliver his speech, but immediately he mentioned that he would be speaking on behalf of Asiwaju Tinubu, the crowd objected.

Adams Oshiomhole earlier explained that Asiwaju Tinubu went to Ibadan for an important event and that is why he could not make it to the venue.

“I earlier mentioned to you that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Senator Bola Ahmed Asiwaju Tinubu was meant to be here, but I also showed you a programme that have been prepared long ago in which he was supposed to be at Ibadan, Oyo state today. He asked me to deliver his message.” Oshiomhole stated.

While speaking, the crowd started to shout no before Oshiomhole said he will be speaking for himself as the former NLC president.

” If you don’t want to hear his message, I will speak my own as the former president of Nigeria Labour Congress” he said.

