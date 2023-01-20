Moment Yusuf Datti Arrives Jos For Today’s Labour Party Campaign Rally In The State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed just arrived to Jos, capital city of Plateau state for today’s Labour Party campaign rally in the state.

Recall that yesterday, Labour Party campaign train landed in Minna, Niger state. The Obidient in the state came out in troops and grace the rally in their numbers. The video and pictures released to the social media shows a mammoth crowd at the rally.

However, in continuation of the campaign rally ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Obi/Datti campaign is holding in Jos, Plateau state today and the video that was released on Twitter space a few minutes ago, captured the arrival of the vice to Peter Obi.

Senator Yusuf Datti was welcome by the Labour Party Guber candidate in Plateau, Dr. Patrick Dakum.

Peter Obi and other Labour Party Chieftains are expected to arrive soon.

However, Twitter user flooded the video of Datti’s arrival with lots of reaction,

“Umanasimple” wrote, “How this rich man take loyal to Peter Obi like this? He is a blessing to the movement.”

“LouisDo393955” wrote, “History will forever remember Datti

Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed arrives in Jos and was received by Dr. Patrick Dakum (LP Guber Candidate for Plateau) and LP members in Plateau.🔥 It will be loud📌 #ObiDattiInPlateau #ObiDattiInJos #PeterObi4President2023 pic.twitter.com/8154EFv1u9 — Jaypee (@JaypeeGeneral) January 20, 2023

