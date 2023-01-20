This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Moment Yusuf Datti Arrives Jos For Today Labour Party Campaign Rally In The State

For today’s Labour Party campaign event in the state, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed has just arrived in Jos, the capital of Plateau state.

Remember that the Labour Party campaign train arrived in Minna, Niger state, yesterday? The state’s Obidient turned out in force and attended the demonstration in large numbers. The massive audience at the protest is depicted in the video and images posted to social media.

However, the Obi/Datti campaign is hosting a rally today in Jos, Plateau state as part of its ongoing campaign ahead of the 2023 presidential election, and a video of the vice-presidential inauguration was just posted on Twitter.

The Labour Party’s candidate for governor in Plateau, Dr. Patrick Dakum, greeted Senator Yusuf Datti.

Other leaders of the Labour Party, including Peter Obi, are anticipated to arrive soon.

However, Twitter users were quick to react to the footage of Datti’s entrance, with “Umanasimple” asking, “How can this wealthy man be so devoted to Peter Obi? The movement is fortunate to have him.

History will always remember Datti, according to “LouisDo393955.”

Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed arrives in Jos and was received by Dr. Patrick Dakum (LP Guber Candidate for Plateau) and LP members in Plateau.🔥 It will be loud📌 #ObiDattiInPlateau #ObiDattiInJos #PeterObi4President2023 pic.twitter.com/8154EFv1u9 — Jaypee (@JaypeeGeneral) January 20, 2023

