Moment Tinubu Was Throwing Caps At Mammoth Crowd Chasing His Campaign Vehicle In Borno
The All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not showing any sign of slowing down his campaign as the presidential election draws nearer
The general election comes up next week Saturday and the former governor of Lagos state and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, have stormed Borno state to hold down a mega rally
The campaign train, this time, landed in the Home state of the APC vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima. It is no longer news that Shettima held the governorship position in the state for eight years before returning to campaign as the Vice presidential candidate
However, the ovation and reception that were given to them by the residents were enormous
It would be recalled that Tinubu and his running mate had earlier visited several places across the nation to stage rallies
They have gone to states which include Cross River, Bayelsa, Edo, Rivers, Taraba, Kogi, Ogun, Oyo, Delta, Osun, Ekiti, Imo, Benue, Akwa Ibom, and many other states since they officially flagged off their campaign in the Home state of the director general of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council, Simon Lalong in Jos, plateau state
In the video that was shared online, after they arrived in Borno state, the mammoth crowd began running after their campaign vehicle
The more the security operatives were chasing them, the more they were trying to catch up with the vehicle
In the viral video, Tinubu and other people on the campaign vehicle, in other to appreciate them for the love, began removing their caps and throwing the caps at them
Below are some of the caps being thrown at them
If your homecoming is not like this as a former governor don’t talk to my candidate anyhow!!! Bornooooo LIT Pa ♾️♾️♾️♾️♾️ #NigeriaDecides2023 #TinubuInBorno pic.twitter.com/KQnzV7nem1
— Emerald 💚 هداية (@Mz_Tosyn) February 18, 2023
