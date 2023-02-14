Moment Tinubu Said He Does Not Want To Reveal All His Strategy So Peter Obi & Atiku Won’t Spy On Him

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With the presidential election just days away, the three leading candidates, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP in their bid to become Nigeria’s next president have had several interviews where they shared their ideas on what they would be bringing to the country.

During one of the interviews attended by the presidential candidates on the Nigerian economy, Tinubu, who was the first to attend the event hosted by NESG when asked about how he would tackle the issue of employment in the country, went on to say private section driven opportunity, tackle electricity problem and people working by themselves. Tinubu went on to say a common school driver can create a pact to fortune as well as other infrastructure areas, carrying people along and the change of mindset.

Citing an example, Tinubu said if one hires 500 new employees, why can’t he as a government give them some tax incentives to offset the payroll associated with it. Tinubu who, after saying all that, then went on to say he didn’t want to sit down where he was and reveal all his strategy, as he’s the first speaker among the three of them running and so, they would spy on him and, with that, they would have a limited answer but another day, they can bring him back.

