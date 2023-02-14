Moment Supporters sang “Nkerere nke Obi” to welcome Peter Obi for his rally in Nnewi, Anambra State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following a successful rally in Lagos on Saturday, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, his running mate, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, and other members of the LP campaign touched down in Nnewi, Anambra State, on Tuesday afternoon, February 14, 2023, to hold another round of their campaign rally and woo the electorate into voting them to power in the forthcoming election.

However, a Video emanating from the rally scene captured the moment H.E. Peter Obi arrived in Nnewi, Anambra State, in a helicopter and his supporters sang praises of him, saying “Nkerere nke Obi” to commensurate his arrival.

Yet contained in the video, the supporters showed their love and enthusiasm for the LP presidential candidate as they walked him from his point of arrival to the venue proposed for the campaign rally. They were seen chanting and holding the flags of the Labour Party candidate and his vice.

Following his visit, Peter Obi Visited the palace of HRM Igwe Kenneth Orizu (III) of Nnewi, one of the longest serving monarchs in the world, befor he proceeded to the rally venue.

As of now, the Labour Party has successfully held rallies in a number of states around the nation, such as Nassarawa, Lagos, Oyo, Abuja, Abia, Kogi, Cross River, Port Harcourt, Bayelsa, Ekiti, Oshogbo, Ondo, Benue, Anambra, Borno, Bauchi, Yobe, Sokoto, Abuja, Lagos, and today again in Anambra.

