NEWS

Moment Supporters sang “Nkerere nke Obi” to welcome Peter Obi for his rally in Nnewi, Anambra State

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following a successful rally in Lagos on Saturday, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, his running mate, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, and other members of the LP campaign touched down in Nnewi, Anambra State, on Tuesday afternoon, February 14, 2023, to hold another round of their campaign rally and woo the electorate into voting them to power in the forthcoming election.

However, a Video emanating from the rally scene captured the moment H.E. Peter Obi arrived in Nnewi, Anambra State, in a helicopter and his supporters sang praises of him, saying “Nkerere nke Obi” to commensurate his arrival.

Yet contained in the video, the supporters showed their love and enthusiasm for the LP presidential candidate as they walked him from his point of arrival to the venue proposed for the campaign rally. They were seen chanting and holding the flags of the Labour Party candidate and his vice.

Following his visit, Peter Obi Visited the palace of HRM Igwe Kenneth Orizu (III) of Nnewi, one of the longest serving monarchs in the world, befor he proceeded to the rally venue.

As of now, the Labour Party has successfully held rallies in a number of states around the nation, such as Nassarawa, Lagos, Oyo, Abuja, Abia, Kogi, Cross River, Port Harcourt, Bayelsa, Ekiti, Oshogbo, Ondo, Benue, Anambra, Borno, Bauchi, Yobe, Sokoto, Abuja, Lagos, and today again in Anambra. 

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi

Dhanielblog (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Emefiele connived with A retired General, after President Buhari read the riot act to him

1 min ago

Mixed Reactions As Ogun State Governor Threatens To Shut Down Banks That Will Obey CBN’s Verdict

4 mins ago

PHOTOS: Peter Obi Receives Enthusiastic Welcome from Thousands in Nnewi

10 mins ago

“FFK Should Write Public Apology Letter to Atiku for Next Seven Days” – Shaibu Insists

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button