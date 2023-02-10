Moment Some Older Men Do Rally To Throw A Shade At Tinubu And Oyetola In Osun State

A video has emerged online where some older men in Osun State took to the street to have a rally as they began to throw shade at the presidential candidates of the All Progressive Congress, Ahmed Tinubu and Gboyega Oyetola.

As the 2023 general election comes nearer, different dramas have been coming up in the political scenes around the country as many have come to show solidarity and support for their preferred candidate while also shading other candidates and politicians they do not like.

Some older men in Osun State who are not pleased with Ahmed Tinubu and the former governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, who was recently declared by the appeal court as the bonafide winner of the 2022 Governorship election in the state, took to the street to have a rally where he begins to criticize them by raising allegations against them, as they dragged them.

The men, who seem to be supporters of the embattled Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, began saying during the rally as they stated, “Not until you tear up posters and use cutlasses and knives, he is going to spend 8 years. Everyone has known this.” Tinubu and Oyetola th*eves”

video on the link

Content created and supplied by: NewsGist247 (via 50minds

News )

#Moment #Older #Men #Rally #Throw #Shade #Tinubu #Oyetola #Osun #StateMoment Some Older Men Do Rally To Throw A Shade At Tinubu And Oyetola In Osun State Publish on 2023-02-10 10:34:08