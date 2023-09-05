NEWS

Moment President Tinubu Arrives New Delhi, India For The G-20 Leaders Summit

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who departed the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport with the presidential wings a few hours ago to India for an important meeting has arrived in New Delhi. It was reported that the president was given a special invitation from the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to participate at the G-20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi, India. Following his arrival at the airport the president was welcomed with an open hand from some Indian Ministers and personnel.

According to the video shared by Channel Television, the president was spotted coming down from the plane while some Indian dignitaries and National leaders were waiting for him as he stepped down from the plane. The Indian personnel were seen lined up including a little girl, as he shook each of them while moving through their midst. President Tinubu was ushered into his residence to prepare for the meeting.

Video link: https://fb.watch/mT0-6DYx8U/?mibextid=rS40aB7S9Ucbxw6v

Source: Chanel Television

Prayer-updates (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘INEC Said They Were At 33% Of Collation When They Directed Them To Go And Announce’ – Bode George

51 seconds ago

Senator gowns women can wear to look more beautiful at any occasion

10 mins ago

When Wike was CoS to Rotimi Amaechi, he used to call me friend of his boss- Dele Momodu

21 mins ago

Beautiful Ankara Kaftans Suitable For Ladies To Rock

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button