Moment President Tinubu Arrives New Delhi, India For The G-20 Leaders Summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who departed the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport with the presidential wings a few hours ago to India for an important meeting has arrived in New Delhi. It was reported that the president was given a special invitation from the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to participate at the G-20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi, India. Following his arrival at the airport the president was welcomed with an open hand from some Indian Ministers and personnel.

According to the video shared by Channel Television, the president was spotted coming down from the plane while some Indian dignitaries and National leaders were waiting for him as he stepped down from the plane. The Indian personnel were seen lined up including a little girl, as he shook each of them while moving through their midst. President Tinubu was ushered into his residence to prepare for the meeting.

Video link: https://fb.watch/mT0-6DYx8U/?mibextid=rS40aB7S9Ucbxw6v

Source: Chanel Television

Prayer-updates (

)