Moment Peter Obi’s Stauch Supporter Climbs Tall Billboard To Recite The Nigeria National Anthem

A Video currently circulating online has captured the moment a staunch supporter of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi was seen reciting the Nigeria national anthem while standing on a very tall billboard

The moment was captured at the labor party presidential rally in Lagos on Saturday. It is no longer news that Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed stormed the state in continuation of their presidential campaign ahead of the general election later in February

The rally, however, came following a successful outing in Abuja a few days ago. With the rally in Lagos, the labor party has now rallied in the North, West, East, South, South West, South-South, and North Central

They have visited states which include, Ebonyi, Ogun, Taraba, Sokoto, Rivers, Cross River, Osun, Kaduna, Benue, Borno, Jigawa, and many other states since the party officially flagged off in Lafia, Nasarawa state, a few months ago

However, the moment in which the supporter was reciting the National Anthem got many people talking. The moment was captured when Peter obi engaged his supporters on a road walk.

It would be recalled that the former governor of Anambra state, before moving to the rally ground at the Tafawa Balewa Square, engaged his supporters in a road walk.

In the viral video, the Supporter could be seen waving the LP flag while the National Anthem was ongoing. Many of the supporters present at the venue applauded him for the brave act

The Pple of Lagos have made their choice clear today!! Tinubu and APC can bid their farewell to Lagos.This movement is bigger than anything they can imagine. Lagos is on LOCKDOWN for ObiDatti.#ObiDattiInLagos #LagosForLP pic.twitter.com/3oILtqOdbW — Theodore(Dr) B.Mls, MPH, D.Epi (@DrTheodo) February 11, 2023

