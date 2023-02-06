NEWS

Moment Peter Obi Storms Kwara Rally Turbaned Like An Imam

Moment Peter Obi Storms Kwara Rally Turbaned Like An Imam

The labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi arrived at the rally in Kwara state in a completely different attire

On Monday, the former governor of Anambra state alongside his entourages stormed the north-central state in continuation of his rally ahead of the general election in February

However, the rally is coming after Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed last held a rally on Saturday

It is no longer news that he was in Abeokuta a few days ago. At the rally in Ogun State, he recorded a great success as his supporters in the state trooped out to welcome him

However, photos emanating from Ilorin in Kwara state have shown how he entered the state dressed in a more Islamic way. He could be seen turbaned like that an imam as he gave a grand entry into the

