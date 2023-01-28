This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Moment Peter Obi Refused To Sit At The Front Role After He Was Introduced At Dunamis Church In Abuja

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi refused a front row seat after attending the Dunamis International 2023 Nations Table at a church auditorium in Abuja on Friday.

You will recall that the former Governor of Anambra State visited the University of Abuja during a visit in Abuja before storming the Banex Plaza.

However, his video appeared during the church’s annual program. According to the host who introduced him, Peter Obi entered the church, identified him and sat quietly in the crowd until he was told to come forward.

In the viral video, he refused when he was invited in the front, he refused.

The mediator said while he was introduced:

“We have amongst us his excellency Peter Obi. He was hiding in a corner and now we have found him. Sir, would you like to come up front and sit with us? There’s room for you in the front seat. Are people excited here tonight?”

After she made the presentation, Peter Obi leaned back in his chair.

“He doesn’t want to come to the front seat, he wants to stay where he is,” she said, smiling at the altar.

