Moment Peter Obi arrived Jos for Labour Party's campaign rally

Moment Peter Obi arrived Jos for Labour Party's campaign rally

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi has now arrived in Jos, Plateau state for today’s Labour Party campaign rally.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Labour Party has moved its campaign rally to Plateau state, Jos capital city. The campaign train to Jos came after yesterday’s Minna, Niger state massive rally.

The Minna rally receive a massive turnout of Obidient across the state and environs as the videos and pictures that were circulating on the social media platforms shows a mammoth crowd at the event.

However, for today’s Jos campaign rally, the presidential candidate has now arrived in the state. He was seen together with his wife, Margret, Aisha Yesufu, among other chieftains of the party. Babachir Lawal was also there with him.

Senator Yusuf Datti, his wife, and Plateau state Guber candidate, among a host of others, welcome his arrival.

Obedient online reacted to the surfaced video of his arrival.

“Pchigozie25” wrote, “I like the way Datti is always protective of Peter Obi.”

“Kelly_Olumide” wrote, “That Peter Obi DSS man don dey cut Peter Obi warming to stick with security protocol today and not stress him…smile”

Check out some pictures of Obi’s arrival

