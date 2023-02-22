NEWS

Moment People were Shouting Peter Obi’s Name at Ned Nwoko’s Campaign in Delta State (Video).

Following the campaign rally held by Delta-born politician, Ned Nwoko at Delta State today, a video showing the moment citizens of the state were screaming the name of 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, at the campaign venue has been shared online.

Recall that former lawmaker and Delta State senatorial candidate, Ned Nwoko and his campaign team had in the early hours of today, held their campaign in Delta State, where they were able to talk to their supporters on their plans for them if they eventually win the senatorial office in the forthcoming general elections.

However, in a video uploaded on the micro blogging platform, Twitter, while Ned Nwoko was trying to address his supporters at the campaign ground, they decided to shout the name of Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Such move made by Ned Nwoko’s supporters has generated several reactions from netizens on the social media platform.

