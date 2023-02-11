NEWS

Moment obidients’ offered to help man whose car was destroyed by hoodlums during Lagos rally (Video)

Labour Party (LP) held a rally for their presidential campaign today in Lagos state. Their presidential candidate, Mr. Peter obi, a former governor of Anambra state , and his running mate, Sen. Datti Baba Ahmed, have already arrived in Lagos and are eager to discuss their ideas with the residents of Lagos.

The “Obidients,” or the Labour Party’s fans, are demonstrating their support for Mr. Peter obi and his running mate by organizing a rally in the streets of Lagos from various points. However, in a video that has appeared online, a man could be seen whining about something attacking his car and destroying the back screen. Some Obidients have responded to the video by offering him financial support to fix the screen that was broken by the hoodlums.

