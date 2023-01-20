NEWS

Moment Obi Told Students To Observe 1 Minute Silent For The PDP Members Who Lost Their Lives In Jos

It can be recalled that some members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lost their lives in an auto crash in Jos while they were coming back from a campaign rally.

Reacting to the lost of lives of the PDP members, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter obi, urged the students during his Townhall to observe a one minute silence in respect for the PDP members that lost their lives.

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and the former Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, on Friday, arrived Jos, for their Presidential campaign rally. Thousands of the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate have all arrived the venue for the campaign rally, as they await the Labour Party presidential candidate.What do you have to say about this?

