Moment NLC members reacted by saying “No” when Oshiomhole said He’ll be speaking on behalf of BAT

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Drama ensued at an event organized by the Nigerian Labour union, when the former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, was prevented from speaking on behalf of Asiwaju Tinubu.

It would be recalled that Asiwaju Tinubu is among the front-runners in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election which is scheduled to hold on 25th February 2023. The former NLC president was called upon to deliver his speech, but immediately he mentioned that he would be speaking on behalf of Asiwaju Tinubu, the crowd objected and started chanting “No” against the former NLC president.

Asiwaju Tinubu missed the event because, as Adams Oshiomhole already said, he had to travel to Ibadan for a significant event.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

“I told you before that the APC presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was due to be here, but I also showed you a programme that had been made years ago that stated he was supposed to be in Ibadan, Oyo state, today. I was instructed to convey his message by him. As Oshiomhole said.

The audience began to boo Oshiomhole as he spoke, but he countered by saying he would be speaking for himself as the previous NLC president.

I’ll speak my own as the former president of the Nigeria Labour Congress if you don’t want to hear his message. He added.

What’s your opinion on this?

DiplomaticPrincess (

)