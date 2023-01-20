Moment Katsina Youths Reject APC Campaign Team

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With exactly 36 days before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country, Major players in the election have been campaigning and making consultations in order to emerge victorious.

It would be recalled that one of the four major candidates are being projected to win the election. The major candidates include that of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party, and Mr Peter Gregory Obi of labour party.

Ahead of the election, a video of the All Progressive Congress campaign team in Katsina is currently trending. In the viral video, some youth were seen booing the campaign vehicles of the All Progressive Congress. The youths could be heard chanting we don’t want.

You can watch the trending video after the cut. Don't forget to tell us your opinion regarding the four major candidates the forthcoming presidential election.



