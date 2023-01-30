NEWS

Moment Jigawa Residents Troop After Obi To The Palace Of The Emir Of Dutse

The labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti, on Monday, continued their campaign in the north. For a while now, the duo have been visiting northern states after they ended their campaign in some South-South states by, Bayelsa, cross river, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and the like

Moreso, since the advent of their visit to the north, they have held rallies in Kano, Kaduna, Taraba, Gombe, Niger, and Bauchi to name but a few

As usual, after they stepped into Jigawa state, they held a town hall meeting with women and students in the state before visiting traditional rulers in the state

Video of supporters trooping after them to the palace of the Emir of Dutse has now surfaced

In the video that was shared online, some of the workers in the palace had to resist their entry by telling them to go back

Photo of the crowd below

Some of them trooping after him

A palace worker telling them to go back

