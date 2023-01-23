This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Moment IDPs In Katsina State Storm The Munaj Centre For Peter Obi’s Town Hall Meeting

Some people from the Internally displaced Persons, IDP, Camp in Katsina State have stormed the venue of the labor party Townhall Meeting in the state

Peter obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, on Monday, continued their presidential campaign in katsina state

The campaign is coming following an outing in Kano state on Sunday

However, going by a video that surfaced from the venue of the Katsina Town Hall Meeting, Some internally displaced persons have been seen at the entrance of the venue ( Munaj event center) patiently waiting for the arrival of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate

A person who recorded the video could be heard saying ” we have the Internally displaced people turning up, As you can see the whole place is getting filled up. This is live at Munaj event center, Katsina. We are welcoming his Excellency Peter Obi to Katsina “

Below are extracted photos from the video

Checkout the video in the link below

The IDP are on ground to meet and engage with senior man, Peter Abdul Gregory Obi and Yusuf Chinedu Datti Ahmed at the Town Hall.

APC PCC Osita Chidoka Sai Obi #TinubuColombia Rufai Sultan of sokoto. Yaba. President Muhammadu buhari. Kastina #ObiDattiInKastina pic.twitter.com/qZ0J9ZGH83 — Chinaza #PeterObi-HypeMan Ⓜ️ (@MuchTalksBlog1) January 23, 2023

Content created and supplied by: Bodeblogs (via 50minds

News )

