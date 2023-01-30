This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Moment Hon. Doguwa said buhari is not the 1 who determines price of rice, garri & other commodities

Majority leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa said that President Muhammadu buhari is not the one who determines the price of rice, beans and other communities.

Hon. Doguwa made the statement on the Politics Today program on Channels Television.

Seun Okinbaloye asked Hon. Doguwa whether he had knowledge of the price of Garri, rice, beans and other basic communities of an average Nigerian.

Hon. Doguwa responded, ” let me give you this answer, basic prices of communities and materials needed by people are not determined by the government, but are determined by free market forces.

Seun Okinbaloye interrupted that, is he sure of the statement he just made? Adding that is that what he told the people in his constituency that government is not responsible for the inflation?

Hon. Doguwa responded that, “people who go to school and read economics will give similar answers. “Is it for buhari to decide the prices of commodities in the market?”

Hon. Doguwa said, yes he told his constituency that the government is not responsible for the inflation.

“Inflation whether prices of materials, food and all is not responsible by government.”

Hon. Doguwa then said that the market forces is responsible for it and that is demand and supply.

Content created and supplied by: Newspecial (via 50minds

News )

