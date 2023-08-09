Moment Godswill Akpabio said that a Token has been Sent to Senators, to Enjoy Their Holiday

A video which showed the moment Nigerian Senate President, Godswill Akpabio informed his colleagues at the Senate that funds have been transferred to their bank accounts for them to use while they are on vacation has surfaced online.

The video which was shared on X by The Nation Nigeria few minutes ago, showed the moment Senator Godswill Akpabio told Nigerian Senators at the National Assembly that they will rearrange the office of leadership immediately after former Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi takes his oath of office.

The former governor further announced that tokens have been sent to the various accounts of the senators by the Clark of the National Assembly, in order for them to enjoy their holidays. Such announcement however caused a rowdy session in the Senate, which made Senator Godswill Akpabio to withdraw his statement.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio said;

“As soon as Senator Umahi takes his oath of office, we shall rearrange the office of the leadership. In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clark of the National Assembly. I withdraw that statement, in order to enable you enjoy your holiday, the Senate President has sent prayers to your mail boxes to assist you to go on a safe journey and return.”

pic.twitter.com/5Fx27M7AZP — The Nation Nigeria (@TheNationNews) August 9, 2023

