Moment Ebonyi Residents Saw Peter Obi Chopper Around The PA Otu Ngele Township Stadium

Peter Gregory Obi’s supporters in Ebonyi have reacted enthusiastically to the sight of his helicopter in the sky as he campaigns for the presidency of the Labor Party.

Peter Gregory Obi, a candidate for president from the Labor Party, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, visited the city of Abakaliki in the Nigerian state of Ebonyi on Friday.

They just finished a major campaign on Thursday in the states of Zamfara and Kebbi.

Peter obi and his group delayed their trip to the north after they had already explored the cities of Kano, Sokoto, Gombe, Katsina, Niger, and Jos, to name a few.

It is also noteworthy that Peter Obi and his group staged a rally in Abia state before travelling to Ebonyi.

On Friday, they held a Town Hall Meeting with students and women in Umuahia before visiting traditional rulers across the state and finally arriving at the rally field.

In addition, as soon as their work in the state was completed, the team boarded a plane towards Ebonyi. However, a video showing the reactions of Ebonyi residents after their helicopter landed has recently gone viral on the internet.

When the locals around the Pa Otu Ngele Township Stadium in Abakaliki noticed his Chopper, they erupted into cheers and ran to meet him.

As soon as they spotted him, they began shouting excitedly and were seen on camera making their way toward the runway.

Please have a look at some stills taken from the video down below.

Individuals who were already seated in the stadium but who rushed to the exits.

The video of their responses can be viewed at the link below.

