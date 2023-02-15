Moment Angry Protesters Completely Pull Down Atiku-Okowa Billboard In Delta State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A video currently circulating online has captured a group of angry protesters pulling down a billboard belonging to the Peoples Democratic party PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa

The incident which took place in Delta state, the home state of the Vice presidential candidate of the peoples Democratic Party, and current governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa, saw the angry protesters hailing those who were up pulling down the Billboard

Going by the content of the video, the protesters were seen going about tearing and destroying any campaign material belonging to the party.

After they got to the Udu junction in Warri, Delta state, and saw the Billboard boldly erected, some of them mounted it and began to destroy it

The angry protesters were reported to have stormed the streets to protest the ongoing fuel and naira scarcity

It is no longer news that since the scarcity of both the Naira and Fuel hit the nation, several protests have been staged

It would be recalled that A protest was recorded in Oyo state a few days ago while another followed in Ogun recently

Protesters destroy Atiku and Okowa billboards at Udu Express Junction near Warri.

