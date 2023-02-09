Moment angry mob threw stones at APC branded vehicle near a filling station (Video)

Different incidents and issues are coming up as the 2023 election gets closer. One of such issues is the video shared earlier the morning today, February 9, 2023, by a media user on her Twitter handle. The video, which has since gone viral, shows a group of angry mobs reacting to the sight of an APC-branded car queuing up to buy fuel at a fueling station.

The video shows the people hitting the windscreen and bonnet of the car with rods they held in their hands, while others threw stones as they made the vehicle evacuate the vicinity. It was reported that the vehicle, which bears the logo of the All Progressives Congress, was seen reversing after the attack.

The incident has sparked a debate online, with many people expressing their opinions on the matter. While some have condemned the attack, others have argued that it is a sign of the political tension that is building up ahead of the 2023 elections. Whatever the case may be, it is important for all citizens to remember that violence is not the answer to any problem.

