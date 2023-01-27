NEWS

Moment Adeleke’s Supporters Blocked Popular Olaiya Bridge To Protest Against Tribunal Judgement

This article describes something that took place only a few minutes ago.

It is no longer news that the Election Petitions Tribunal hearing the All Progressives Congress’ Adegboyega Oyetola’s petition against the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Ademola Adeleke on Friday annulled the outcome of the governorship poll that was held on July 16th 2022.

According to Punch paper, the Judgement was delivered on Friday by Justice Tetsea Kume. 

Punchng.com reported that in the course of delivering a majority decision, the court ruled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to comply with the constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Meanwhile, following the court ruling, supporters of Ademola Adeleke took to the major road along Olaiya Bridge to blocked vehicle movement. 

In a vital video, the people could be seen showing Solidary Against the Tribunal Judgement 

The people protested that they freely gave Sen Ademola Adeleke Their Votes and nothing Shall take it back from Him.

You can watch the clip after the cut. 

https://www.facebook.com/1336531132/posts/pfbid0N9dTCjmiqMuBcaL2LfuWXAXJQe81tt15s4x2wvZsPXWa8pSjYfpSJ8N9Xe6yvPkyl/?app=fbl

Enecheojo
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

