Moment Abuja Residents Were Campaigning For Obi While He Was Campaigning In Kwara

Some supporters of the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi have stormed major roads in Abuja to rally for him at the same time he was holding a rally in Kwara state

Peter obi and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, on Monday, stormed Kwara state in continuation of their rally. Peter obi had first visited Lagos for a presidential debate before flying to Ilorin in Kwara state for a mega rally

At the presidential debate that was organized by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group NESG in Lagos, he spoke extensively on how he intends to boost the nation’s economy amidst other critical issues confronting the country

However, while the mega rally in Kwara state is ongoing, some Abuja residents have also trooped out to the roads to campaign for Peter obi

The supporters, who were captured at the Amac market at the lube area in Abuja, were seen in large numbers covering all the grounds around the axis

In the video that surfaced online, They could be seen wearing the labor party vest while also flying the labor party flags

While they move around major, roads they could be seen singing along to the music that was played in the background while also talking to people

It is no longer news that The election comes up in less than twenty days and supporters have been doing everything possible to make sure that they pronounce their preferred candidate

Peter obi’s supporters have been caught on several occasions trying to project him

I met this OBIdients in their Mini rally at Amac Market, Lugbe Abuja.. great deal of work people are putting in for Peter Obi 👏👏 @PeterObi congratulations in advance Najaatu Mohammed Big Wiz Aisha Buhari Deji Grammy Supreme Court Lawan Yorubas Cabal pic.twitter.com/W9AhZXpKaX — Chioma🇬🇧🇦🇪 (@Chomiyy) February 6, 2023

