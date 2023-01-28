This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Moment A Little Girl Presented Peter Obi’s Running Mate, Datti-Yusuf, With A Gift At Borno State

As we move towards the day for the 2023 general election, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Ahmed Datti-Yusuf, along with other members and supporters of the party, were in Maiduguri, Borno State, today for the party’s presidential campaign rally.

However, there has been a trending photo online about a young girl that was seen giving Ahmed Datti-Yusuf, the running mate to Peter Obi in the forthcoming election, a gift of a small decorative basket that is common among the northerners, after they arrived at the venue of the campaign. In the photo, Datti-Yusuf tends to bend and appreciate the little girl for her gift.

It will be noted that many politicians have always tended to enjoy getting a rousing welcome in many states in Nigeria, where young children are made to present them with a gift to show that their visit is being appreciated.

What do you think about the chances of the labor party in Borno State in the forthcoming presidential election?

